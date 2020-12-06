Lucy Magaña was born to Solomon and Minnie Gonzales in Gallup, NM on February 8, 1939. She moved to Flagstaff, AZ with her family at a young age and resided there until her passing on November 18, 2020. Surviving siblings include Frank and Tommy Gonzales, and Patricia Chavez.

During her life, she was married to Robert G Magaña and had 6 children: Robert F. Magaña, Angela Bazan, Christine Baca (Jimmy), Kathy Magaña (Tony), MonaLisa Magaña, and Raymond G Magaña.

Lucy was a truly strong, beautiful soul who spent her life taking care of her family as well as many relatives and friends. Those whose lives she touched, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, will continue to remember and cherish her constant care, protection and love. She was one of a kind and her love, joy and humor will be greatly missed.

Lucy was preceded in death by her parents Salomon and Minnie Gonzales; her husband Robert G Magaña; son Robert F Magaña; siblings Ray, Dolores, Sal Gonzales and Carol Vasquez; and grandsons Jimmy R Baca and Lawrence M Morrissey.

She is survived by her children Angela Bazan, Christine Baca, Kathy Magaña, MonaLisa Magaña, and Raymond Magaña, as well as 15 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

The family requests privacy during their time of mourning and directs all condolences to be sent to Norvel Owens Mortuary at www.norvelowensmortuary.com