Timothy Sanderson
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020

Timothy (Tim), age 71 of Flagstaff, AZ left for heaven to be with our Lord and God on August 19, 2020. Tim was born June 17, 1949 in Alma, MI. He was the third child of Kenneth and Rosalind (Maurer) Sanderson and was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest sister, Kay Sanderson from Alma, Michigan. He is survived by his wife Dr. Priscilla (Lansing) Sanderson; his mother-in-law, Lena Pat Lansing, of Shiprock, NM; and his sister, Karen (Sanderson) Wittle and brother-in-law, Dr. Lawrence Wittle from Elwell, MI. Additional Shiprock relatives include sister-in-law Tina Nelson, brother-in-law George Nelson Jr., sister-in-law Cornelia Max, as well as Earl Johnson and Donna Johnson. Tim is also survived by nephew Nicholas Nelson and his wife Amber Wisley, as well as their sons Kai and Benjamin from Albuquerque, NM; nephew Stormy D. Max, PFC, U.S. Army based at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas; niece Tarenina S. Max, Durango, CO; and nephew Shaler Max, Jr., of Shiprock, NM. Tim retired from the U.S. Army and as a supervisor of the State of Arizona Department of Economic Security, Rehabilitation Services Administration. He worked for Action Rehab, a private rehabilitation firm that specializes in workman's compensation for the VA. Service was held on Friday, August 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations at copdfoundation.org, or call 1 (866) 731-2673


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Aug. 25, 2020.
