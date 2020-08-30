Susan Grace Gishey, age 78, beloved wife, devoted and dearly loved mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on August 13, 2020, surrounded by her family at home in Marana, AZ. She is survived by husband of 55 years, Laurence, her son Michael, daughter Christine, 2 granddaughters, and her sister Ruth. Sue was born in Bennington, VT to Forrest and Grace Smith. She majored in Economics at Ottawa University in Kansas and upon graduating, taught middle and high school on the Navajo Nation and border towns. While teaching, she met her loving husband Laurence, whom she married in Greasewood, AZ., celebrating in both Catholic and Navajo traditional ceremonies. After teaching for many years and changing many lives through education, Sue decided to go into accounting, which led the family to Mesa, AZ where she worked for the US Department of Defense, before concluding her career with the non-profit Native Americans for Community Action (NACA) in Flagstaff, AZ.

Sue made many friends over the years. She enjoyed camping with her family during her trips to Vermont; she also enjoyed golfing, hiking, fishing, sewing, quilting, cooking, and reading. Sue loved Navajo traditions where she would spend time talking and cooking with family, friends and community members.

Now, after her 20-year battle with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Sue's ashes will be laid to rest in the Flagstaff's Citizen's cemetery. We thank you for the sincere condolences from all of her extended family and many friends. She will always be remembered for her life long journey of embracing Navajo culture and for touching the hearts of all she met. She will truly be missed and never forgotten.