Donald Jones

Our loving father, Donald Charles Jones, age 68, passed away 8/12/2020 in Phoenix, AZ with family at his side due to complications from Valley Fever. He was born 11/29/1951 in Harvey, Illinois and spent his childhood in Hazel Crest, Illinois. He attended Iowa State University and Grace College of the Bible in Omaha. Following he moved to Milwaukee, WI to teach at Heritage Christian School, eventually moving to Flagstaff, AZ to teach at Sonrise Christian school. His career paths led him to Denny's and bus driving for FUSD and NAIPTA. He made friends everywhere he went and will be greatly missed. He loved to cook and to travel and took as many as he could on big, grand adventures.

He is survived by former wife Sharon, Flagstaff, AZ. 4 sons and 2 daughters and 18 grandchildren.

Kevin (Christie), Eagar, AZ children Rose, Belle, Lilly, Mary, Maddy, Henry, Sammy and soon Archer.

Emily (Matthew Irvine), Litchfield Park, AZ children Halle, Noah, Sara, Luke and Alice.

Benjamin (Amber) Flagstaff, AZ children Ada and Maya. Heidi, Phoenix, AZ children Toby, Jackson, Elijah and Rogan. Tony (Alicia) Bellemont, AZ. and Cody, Flagstaff, AZ. He is also survived by 4 brothers, 1 sister and many precious nieces and nephews. David (Debbie), Dennis (Debbie), Dale, Doug and Debbie Brown (Jim). He was preceded in death by his Mom and Dad Dorothy and Richard Jones and his beloved son Derek Alan Jones.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
