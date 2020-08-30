Viorica ("Vicki") Ratziu, 75, died peacefully in her sleep July 23, 2020, in Phoenix, AZ.

She was born January 18, 1945, in Bucharest, Romania to Iosif and Valentina Bulboaca.

Vicki graduated with a degree in Industrial Economics in Bucharest in 1967 and a degree in Applied Science from IL Central College in 1996. She married Matthew Ratziu in Bucharest in 1971 and immigrated to Chicago, IL in 1978 with her husband and daughter. They moved to Danville, IL in 1984, where she worked in payroll at Berkley-Davis and later as physical therapist assistant.

Vicki was a member of the Children's Radio Choir and The Romanian National Madrigal Choir in Bucharest. She was an active member of the Romanian community in Chicago and of First Baptist Church of Danville, IL. She moved to Arizona to be closer to her daughter and her family in 2014, where she was a member of Trinity Heights United Methodist Church of Flagstaff and sang in the choir.

Her interests included singing, baking and hospitality. She devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to her mother until she passed away at age 91.

Vicki is survived by her brother, Viorel Bulboaca of River Forest, IL; daughter, Camelia Gembala, and her husband and 4 grandchildren of Flagstaff, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, July 30, at First Baptist Church of Danville, IL. Vicki was laid to rest at Johnson Cemetery of Danville, IL.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family

c/o Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, 3600 North 4th Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86004. A local memorial service date is to be determined.