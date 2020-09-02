Daniel Loren Peterson went to his eternal reward on May 21, 2020 at 11:15 AM at Villa St. Francis in Olathe, Kansas. Dan was born on December 28, 1937 in Concordia, Kansas as the fourth of six children to Lloyd W. and Anna M. Peterson. He graduated from Rockhurst High School and Rockhurst College in Kansas City, Missouri. He obtained his Master's Degree in 1962 at UMKC (University of Missouri in Kansas City.) He then attended Missouri University in Columbia, Missouri where he obtained his Doctorate Degree in Special Education. Dan married Judy Palmquist on December 4, 1964 in Fayette, Missouri. They moved to Ohio after their marriage and relocated to Flagstaff, Arizona in 1971 where he became a Professor of Education at Northern Arizona University until his retirement to Anthem, AZ in 1996.

On November 4,1995 he was ordained as a Permanent Deacon in the Diocese of Phoenix, Arizona where he led the deacon program from 1997 to 2007. He was then installed as the director of the National Association of Deacon Directors. In 2010 he and Judy moved to Olathe, Kansas to be closer to family. He was assigned as a deacon at Divine Mercy Parish in Gardner, Kansas and assisted the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas with their newly formed Diaconate program.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Anna Peterson, his brothers Jerome and Kenneth Peterson, sister Mary Ann Foster and beloved wife of 55 years, Judy. He is survived by his sister Marge Peterson, sister-in-law Wanda Peterson, brother Deacon Michael Peterson and his wife Peggy, his daughter Juli Grossman, husband Kevin and sons Jaden, Dax and Blaze, as well as his son Lloyd, wife Jennifer and children Allison, Anna and Nicholas; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral Mass will take place May 13, 2021 at Divine Mercy Parish, 555 W. Main Street in Gardner, Kansas. Please check www.brucefuneralhome.com for updates on times and visitation.

Instead of flowers the family requests donations be made to either The Diocesan Deaconate Assistance Fund of the Diocese of Phoenix, Arizona- 400 E. Monroe Phoenix, AZ 85004 or the Memorial Establishment Fund in honor of Deacon Daniel Peterson at the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas 12615 Parallel Parkway Kansas City, KS 66109. Please add "Deacon Office" on check memo and envelope.