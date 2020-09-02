Evelyn Leona (Grantham) Roberts, a longtime resident of Page, Arizona, peacefully made her transition to heaven from Page on August 22, 2020.

Evelyn was born August 11, 1942 in Delhi, La. In 1950, she moved with her family to Glendale, Az. where she went to Glendale Elementary School and graduated from Glendale High School.

After High School, Evelyn attended Good Samaritan Nursing School for a year but eventually decided to switch her focus to what would become one of her life's passions of teaching and obtained her Bachelors in Education from Grand Canyon College in Phoenix (in only 2 & 1/2 years, a fact her family was very proud of). She subsequently received her Master's Degree from Arizona State University. Later in life, after retiring from teaching, she followed another of her life's passions and graduated from the Claremont School of Theology in Claremont, Ca.

Evelyn had a long career teaching elementary school. After graduating from Grand Canyon College, she taught on the Navajo Reservation in Chinle, Az. She later taught in the Phoenix Az. Deer Valley school system. There she met and married her husband Joe. In the mid 1970's, they moved to Page, Az. where Evelyn continued to teach.

Retiring from teaching, Evelyn embarked on her second career. After graduating from Claremont she was licensed as a local pastor in 1996. Pastor Roberts served in the United Methodist Desert Southwest Conference: Navajo Reservation AZ: Northern Arizona Native American Ministries (associate) and Page: Community United Methodist Church (UMC). Evelyn retired again in 2005 and continued serving at Page: Community UMC until 2012.

Evelyn was devoted to her family as well as her extended family. She was known for her remarkable people skills and her empathetic ability. She was revered among her former students, her former parishioners, and a good part of the Navajo Nation in NE Arizona.

She loved the children she taught in school and always tried to find fun ways to help them learn. Early in her teaching career, she and a co-worker pioneered a Team Teaching concept. Later in her teaching career, she helped develop a program to support at risk children. As a pastor, she spent countless hours serving the people of her church and supporting those on the reservation.

Evelyn loved flowers and working in her garden. She was an avid rock collector. She was an accomplished painter. She painted canvas as well as ceramics and on the rocks she collected. She loved everything Blue, sometimes being referred to as the "Blue Lady".

Evelyn touched many lives with her loving and giving soul, she will be with us always and in our hearts forever.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Gene "Joe" Roberts, her mother Bessie Mae (Dove) Grantham, her father Haschal Grantham, and her brother (John Grantham). She is survived by son Ben Roberts of Page, Az; stepson Don Roberts (Kathey) of Guffey, Colo.; stepdaughter Debby Knott (Bill) of Falcon, Colo.; sister Sharon Jarnagin (Randy) of Wickenburg, Az.; brother David Grantham (Sandy) of Chino Valley, Az.; two grandchildren (Brenda and Ranjot); and one great-grandchild (Gillian). A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held th Saturday September 5 , 2020 at 10:00 AM Mountain Standard Time. Due to COVID-19, there will not be an in person service but it will be recorded and available afterward on the Page: Community UMC Facebook site: (https://www.facebook.com/PageCommunityUMC/).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Page Community United Methodist Church.