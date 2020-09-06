C. Russell Coen, Jr. of Sedona, Arizona passed away at age 82 on Monday, August 31st, 2020 from a massive stroke.

Russ was predeceased by his parents, Carroll and Ruth Coen, and by his sisters Joan (Tenny) Neprud and Patricia (Duane) Kafer.

He is survived by his wife Sharon; his children, Kevin (Sheridan) Coen, Elizabeth (Charlie) Celeste and Edward (Lisa) Coen; grandchildren Killian Coen, Madeleine (David) Mozley, Alexander Celeste and Alaina Coen; great-grandchildren Lochlan Mozley and Clementine Mozley; sister, Sandra (Robert) Milton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to The BrightFocus Foundation (BrightFocus.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">BrightFocus.org) for Macular Degeneration Research.