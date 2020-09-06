Doris "Dora" Jean Griego

February 1, 1940 - August 26, 2020

Doris "Dora" Jean Griego of Happy Holbrook passed away peacefully in ShowLow AZ, on the glorious morning of August 26, 2020 embraced by the loving arms of Jesus Christ. She was born on February 1, 1940. Her heavenly welcoming party included her parents, Tomas & Isadora Apodaca, siblings Juanita, Francis, Alice, Nick, Pete, Amey &( Mary), Dickey, her late husband Louis C. Garcia Sr., her nieces Debra & Sarah, nephew Orland, sister in law Betty. She is survived by the love of her life Richard Griego, brother Frank Apodaca "Crazy Horse", her children Louis T. Garcia Jr., & (Anna), June Allison Barreras & (Robert Barreras), Vincent Charles Garcia, Francesca Sanchez & (Juan Sanchez), Severo Griego, and grandchildren Erica, Eric, Ryan, Adrian & Arylana and great grandchildren.

Jean was the baby of nine children. She excelled in academics earning a BS and Masters degree in Education at Northern Arizona University. Jeanie will be most remembered as a loving wife, mother, teacher, mentor, coach, friend, and child of Christ. Jean was an educator in the public school system for 27 years. Some of Jeans most memorable moments where working at the Roxy Movie Theatre in high school, driving her friends and cousins in her first car, Big brother Frank carrying her on her shoulders from 5 mile wash, having caught her 200 lbs. Marlin, hiking the Grand Canyon, and river rafting the Colorado River. Jean spent a lot time with her family and best friends and she pursued her interest in salt and fresh water fishing as well as hiking and traveling. Jean also enjoyed cooking, dancing, and volunteering was near and dear to her heart especially at Sunnyside Neighborhood Association where she was president. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Flagstaff AZ on Sept 8, 2020. "Due to the Pandemic Services will limited to invitation only, a celebration of Jeans life will be announced at later time and date."

