Menu
Search
Menu
Arizona Daily Sun
Arizona Daily Sun HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Judith Leah Kaylor
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020

Judy Leah Kaylor, 83, of Flagstaff passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. The only child of the late Stanley and Janet Kaylor she was born July 27, 1937.

Judy lived a full life and had many exciting adventures traveling across the country in a VW bus in the 60's to fishing and camping with her late love Dale Longbottom. She was proud of her title as a mixologist after bartending for over thirty years at the Redwood in East Flagstaff. Later in life her enjoyment was lunch with her girlfriends at La Fonda.

She spent the last year with her Stepson Dale Walters and his wife Susie at their home in Queen Creek, Arizona. She was surrounded by family who loved her and will miss her enthusiastic humor.

Graveside services will be held on September 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Citizens' Cemetery in Flagstaff. Memories and condolences can be shared with family directly or online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Citizens' Cemetery
, Flagstaff, Arizona
Funeral services provided by:
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.