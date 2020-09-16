Menu
Search
Menu
Arizona Daily Sun
Arizona Daily Sun HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Louie Goldstein
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020

Louie Goldstein, of Flagstaff passed away September 10, 2020. He was born November 5, 1934 in Boston, MA to the late Celia Wilensky Goldstein. He moved from Boston Flagstaff in the midst of a Hurricane in 1972.

Louie served in the United States Airforce as an Airman and then worked Safeway Customer Service.

He was a collector of John Wayne Memorabilia, he enjoyed all Classic movies and loved the Entertainment world. Louie also loved animals and belonged to any and ALL Animal Organizations.

Surviving Family: Thumber-his very best furry friend, Michele Roberts (whom he called his daughter), his very special friends Linda, Crystal, Jane and Gloria as well as the whole Safeway Family that had adopted him!

Services will be held at Christ Church of Flagstaff on Soliere, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 6pm. An online guestbook can be signed at www.norvelowensmortuary.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Service
6:00p.m.
Christ Church of Flagstaff on Soliere
Funeral services provided by:
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.