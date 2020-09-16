Jessi was born on January 16, 1999. She grew up in Flagstaff surrounded by the beautiful mountains and amongst the stars that she loved so much. While in Flagstaff she found her love Daniel Shuck and they embarked on growing their love and life together. With a prayer and holding hands they packed their bags and looking for their place in the world ended up buying their first home in Farmington, N.M.

Jessi was full of life and had a smile so big and bright it brought a smile to your own face. Her natural beauty beamed from deep inside of her heart out to the ones she loved. She was still so young and had so much to still see and experience. Even with all the blessings she had and so many who loved her, she still was battling demons no one knew of and she took her own life on September 7, 2020.

Jessi, a limb of our family tree that has grown and grown. She is a new Guardian Angel to her momma and step-father, Theresa and Marshall Munoz, her father Kelly Thomas, her love Daniel, brothers Joshua (Destiny) Macias, Benito (Allysia) Thomas, sisters Jaime Thomas and Noelle Acuna, step-brothers Dominic (Sarah) , Marcus and Matthew Munoz and with this big beautiful blended family had 21 nieces and nephews, and so many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jessi was loved by so many friends she found along the road called life.

She is up in Heaven with her Nana and Tata Veronica and Benito Valdez, her sister Angel Thomas and so many others before her.

We love you more than everything Jessi Rachel.

