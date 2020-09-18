Obituary – Sophia Weiss

Sophia Osorio Weiss

3/9/1964 – 9/12/2020

Heaven unexpectedly gained a new angel on the evening of 9/12/2020. Sophia Weiss was born in El Paso, Texas on March 9, 1964 to Daniel and Leonor Osorio while Daniel proudly served in the United States military. Sophia spent her days of youth in the small Northern Arizona towns of Flagstaff and Sedona – enjoying a rich childhood surrounded by loving family and friends. During her school years she loved choir and drama club – Sophia had a knack for making others laugh early on. She graduated from Coconino High School in 1982.

Sophia was married and raised three beautiful daughters. She was also blessed with eight precious grandkids. All who were the light of her life, joy to spoil, and just spend time with. Sophia spent the last several years touching lives and making a difference at Flagstaff High School.

Sophia was an incredibly generous and loving person. She would help anyone in need without a moment's hesitation or crack a joke at her own expense to make them laugh. She enjoyed camping, spending time with family and friends and caring for her pets. She had a unique personality and way doing things and was the life of the party wherever she went. She was kind and generous to all in her path.

Sophia was a woman of Faith. She believed with all her heart in Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior His amazing grace and resurrection. Sophia was taken from us all so suddenly and far too soon. We wish we could all keep enjoying her company. Sophia thanks for always making us laugh. Your spirit and memory will always live on.

She is survived by her Husband Bill Weiss, Daughters and Son-in-Laws Olivia and Sam Mallon, Marissa and Victor Valenzuela, Savanna Weiss and eight grandchildren. Also, Parents Daniel and Leonor Osorio, brothers Abel Osorio, Adam Osorio, sister Sylvia Goldberg and many nieces and nephews. Many loving friends who were always family to her.

Funeral services will be at Victorious Life Christian Center at 2615 E. 7th Ave Flagstaff AZ 86004 at 11 am on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.FlagstaffMortuary.com.