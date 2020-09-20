Virgil Langley, (83), died peacefully, Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona. He was born on August 27, 1937 in Searcy, AR the son of W. Boyce and Pearl (Randall) Langley.

When the family moved Arizona, Virgil attended Sanders High School (Valley High School). Upon graduating he attended Arizona State College (Northern Arizona University) earning Bachelor's and Master's degree in Education. He taught business and office education at Flagstaff High School and Coconino High School and became the first director of Vocational Education in Coconino County. In 1975 he resigned to focus on local business interests and investments. Through the remainder of his life, Virgil continued to grow his business interests with his loving wife Bea by his side. Through 48 years of devoted marriage, they were a team; living, working, and loving together.

Virgil is survived by his wife Bea; brother Charles Langley of Cottonwood; children Randy (Linda) Evans of Flagstaff, AZ; Bruce (Teri) Evans of Sandy, UT; Margaret Langley of Ft. Collins, CO; James (Heather) Langley of Cottonwood, AZ; and Carol (Brad) Williams of Pensacola, FL; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Virgil is preceded in death by parents Boyce and Pearl Langley, sister Billie Reulas, and sister-in-law Joy Langley.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10am at Wescott Funeral Home in Cottonwood, with funeral at 11:00am. A reception will follow at the Elks Lodge in Clarkdale.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Michael J. Fox's Foundation for Parkinson's Research are encouraged.