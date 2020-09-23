Edward Garcia was born January 18th, 1938 in Winslow, Arizona and passed away September 16th, 2020 in Chandler, Arizona. Edward grew up in Williams, Arizona where he excelled in sports from a young age. This love for sports proved to be his passion in life. He lettered in Football, Basketball and Baseball at Williams High School and later went on to play baseball at Arizona State University and Arizona State Teachers College (which is now Northern Arizona University). During his time at ASC, Edward was nominated by his peers to be Homecoming King for the 1962 football season.

Edward started his coaching and teaching career at Flagstaff High School in 1967 and became the head baseball coach in 1969. He also taught physical education and wood shop. Coach Garcia's teams were always competitive and broke several batting records during the 70's. Coach Garcia was selected to coach the Arizona High School 2A North Baseball All-Star team in 1976. This honor gave him extreme pride during a time when baseball in Northern Arizona was considered less competitive.

Coach Garcia left Flagstaff High School in 1981 to pursue his dream of coaching in the college ranks and was hired as pitching coach at Yavapai Community College. In 1983, Coach Garcia moved to Grand Junction, Colorado to join the staff at Mesa College as the pitching coach. The Mesa College Maverick Baseball program was a leading NAIA school at the time and recruited top high school players from the Southwest. During his stay at Mesa College, Coach Garcia was gratified when several pitchers on his staff were drafted by Major League Baseball teams.

1987 brought another head coaching opportunity when Coach Garcia was hired to coach baseball at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona. His legacy was entrenched in how he recruited his players. He would often find talented baseball players who might not have had an opportunity to play college baseball anywhere else. Coach Garcia gave several players a chance to play at SMCC. He enjoyed coaching these players and watching them mature and grow in talent. Several players he coached went on to play at top four-year colleges and /or got drafted into the professional baseball ranks.

After twenty-two (22) years of coaching baseball, Coach Garcia decided to hang up the cleats. His next chapter included teaching in the Roosevelt School District in Phoenix, Arizona and returning to school himself. Edward eventually received School Administration Degree and became the assistant principal at Sunland Elementary School. After thirty-six (36) years in education /coaching, he retired in 2003 and remained living in Chandler, Arizona. In retirement, Edward spent time traveling and enjoying his passion for singing. Every week you could find him singing classic country music songs at his favorite Karaoke spots.

Edward "Coach Ed" Garcia touched countless lives throughout the years as a teacher, coach and mentor. He had a great way of connecting with his players and students with an infectious personality and humor. Throughout his life, Coach Ed made an impression on people wherever he went, at the grocery store, bank or his favorite restaurants. He always related with people and showed them respect and humility.

He is survived by his sons, Craig and Marc Garcia and his brothers, Buddy and Henry "Jr." Garcia.

Memorial services will be held in Chandler, AZ. Please contact [email protected] for memorial service details.