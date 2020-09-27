Menu
Search
Menu
Arizona Daily Sun
Arizona Daily Sun HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Norma Thimot

Norma was born and raised in Wisconsin farm country and graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Chemistry. She lived in Acton, Massachusetts for over thirty years where she raised two children and worked as a chemist. She retired to Flagstaff, Arizona over twenty years ago. She died quietly at home with a view of her beloved mountain. She leaves behind her daughter Linda, her son Brian, four grandchildren and a great granddaughter. Norma was a life long political activist who championed Women's Rights and fought against social injustice. Donations in her memory may be made to the ACLU.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.