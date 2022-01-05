Angel was born in Pamploma, Spain, the city famous for the annual San Fermin Running of the Bulls. He immigrated to the United States in the late 1960's as a sheepherder, eventually realizing his dream of becoming a U.S. citizen. He spent several years herding sheep throughout Arizona. He settled in Flagstaff in the early 70's and started his long career as a lumberjack , working in forests throughout Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado. During that time he also helped fight forest fires including the famous Radio Fire on Mt. Elden in 1977.

Upon retirement he loved the outdoors, cutting wood, fixing things and working in his yard. He had a green thumb and was very proud of his Apple Tree.

He had many friends and was always ready with a smile, a joke or a story. Many of which included Spain and the running of the bulls.

He is preceded in death by his wife Edna (Casados) Ilzarbe of Flagstaff. Parents Cruz Ilzarbe and Nemesia Guruceaga. Brothers Jose Ilzarbe and Javier Ilzarbe. Sisters Lola Ilzarbe and Lordes Ilzarbe all from Pamplona Spain. Daughters Louise Wilson and Lucille Rosamilia of Flagstaff.

He is survived by his children: Liz (Jim) Gonzales of Flagstaff, Juanita (George) Primero of Phoenix, Roseanna (Dave) Cavanaugh of San Tan Valley, Geneva (Greg) Muns of Rio Rancho, NM. Richard (Marie) Ilzarbe of California and Angela (Brian) Nijdl of El Mirage.

He was a wonderful "Papa" to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.

Services were held in Flagstaff on December 30, 2021.