Angel Montoya
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
914 E. Route 66
Flagstaff, AZ

Angel Montoya, born February 9, 1958 to Benny & Blanche Montoya, went to be with The Lord, September 13, 2021. He loved playing his bass guitar, being active in his church & in high school was on a cross country team placing 6th in state. In 1986, married Dianna Gallardo, raising a blended family of 4 children; Amie, Benny, Danielle & Robert, alongside his first wife, Rosalie Fajardo. He is preceded in death by his father, brother; Anthony & survived by his mom and sisters; Jacqueline Montoya & Barbara Landavazo, 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. He will be missed but not forgotten. For full obituary and to share memories and condolences visit www.norvelowensmortuary.com


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Sep. 17, 2021.
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
Blanche, I'm so very for your loss. Sending you hugs and love. Prayers to help heal your heart.
Patty Wertz Hudson
Other
September 19, 2021
Sorry to hear about your loss. Prayers to the family! God bless you all
Lorraine marez (gallegos)
September 17, 2021
