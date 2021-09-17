Angel Montoya, born February 9, 1958 to Benny & Blanche Montoya, went to be with The Lord, September 13, 2021. He loved playing his bass guitar, being active in his church & in high school was on a cross country team placing 6th in state. In 1986, married Dianna Gallardo, raising a blended family of 4 children; Amie, Benny, Danielle & Robert, alongside his first wife, Rosalie Fajardo. He is preceded in death by his father, brother; Anthony & survived by his mom and sisters; Jacqueline Montoya & Barbara Landavazo, 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. He will be missed but not forgotten. For full obituary and to share memories and condolences visit www.norvelowensmortuary.com