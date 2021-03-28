Menu
Arthur Wolf
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Neptune Society - Las Vegas
8570 Del Webb Blvd
Las Vegas, NV

Arthur Henry Wolf 'walked on' from his home in Las Vegas, NV on February 14, 2021 after a brief illness. Art's family and many friends mourn his premature passing, but mostly the loss of a cherished husband, brother, uncle, friend, colleague, and mentor.

Art was born June 18, 1953 in New Rockford, ND and grew up with a perpetual fascination with the world and all the people who inhabit it. He was an anthropologist by training and a humanist in the classical sense. He lived his life with a strong sense of justice and equity. He listened intently and openly shared the experiences, history, research, literature, and music that informed his perspectives and opinions. He was open to new ideas and his social media posts often led to lengthy threads airing opinions, provoking lively discourse, and igniting action. Art called himself a "Museum Lifer" and he was a natural mentor. People sought Art out for his thoughtful provocation, critical thinking, and gentle coaching.

Art's interest in museums, history, and the environment began as a child living at the foot of Scotts Bluff National Monument near Gering, NE which was his personal domain for exploration and discovery. His first museum job was as a Bayard High School student when he was awarded a summer position running the Chimney Rock Visitor Center in a trailer off Highway 92. Art went on to earn a BA in Anthropology at the University of Nebraska and an MA in Anthropology and Museum Studies at the University of Arizona.

After graduate school Art joined the staff of the School of American Research (Santa Fe, NM) as the first Curator of the Indian Arts Research Center. Art moved on to become the Director of the Millicent Rogers Museum (Taos, NM) and from there to director positions at the Nevada State Museum and Historical Society (Las Vegas, NV), The Museum of the Rockies (Bozeman, MT), the High Desert Museum (Bend, OR), and in 2003 was founding director of the National Atomic Testing Museum (Las Vegas, NV).

Art served as President/CEO of the Museum of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff from 2000 to 2002. While a graduate student in 1976 he had worked at MNA as a summer assistant in anthropology and co-authored Wupatki An Archeological Assessment with Dana Hartman (MNA Research Paper 6, 1977). Wupatki always held a special place in Art's heart.

In 2004 Art created WOLF Consulting based on his years of experience and service as a respected and trusted museum leader providing consulting services throughout the Western states and in Qatar and Kuwait. Art was dedicated to assisting museums and other cultural organizations in defining and achieving their missions and received high marks from his clients. He especially enjoyed his relationships with Native Americans and had recently joined the National Planning Council for the Sustaining and Advancing Indigenous Cultures project of the Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries, and Museums.

Art was recognized in 1990 as a Distinguished Young Alumnus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in recognition of his outstanding achievement and was serving as a member of their Anthropology Alumni and Friends Advisory Board at the time of his death. In 2012 he received the Mountain-Plains Museum Association's highest honor, the Hugo G Rodeck Award for Excellence in Museums. He was named a Star Advocate by the American Alliance of Museums in 2019. During his more than 40-year career, Art was a member of many national, regional, and local museum associations and served on the AAM Accreditation Commission where he participated in the review of nearly 850 institutions. His national and international service included terms on the American Alliance of Museums Board of Directors, the Association of Science Museum Directors, and the Board of ICOM-US, the United States affiliate of the International Council of Museums.

Art was preceded in death by his parents Vivian (Grinde) and Louis I Wolf. He is survived by his wife and partner of 36 years, Holly M Chaffee. Art was devoted to his family and leaves five siblings: Cynthia Kinlund (Bracken), Mary Walz (Gale), Randi Camilli (Dan), Nicholas Wolf, and Barbara Chacon (Greg); 8 nieces and nephews; and stepson Jack McReynolds (Valerie Connaughton).

No services are scheduled, but celebrations of his life will be held later this year.

Art had great respect for the work done by Archeology Southwest and donations in his memory may be made at https://www.archaeologysouthwest.org/donate/.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Holly. It's been several years since we've seen you and Art. Too many moves, too much travel. I guess it's just the age we live in. But we are proud to say we knew fellow Husker Art and were friends of the two of you. We enjoyed Art's love of life and had a deep respect for his intellect and understanding of history and the world. We know Art's passing is a great loss not only to you and the rest of the family, but to the community and the world.
Dennis & Judy Hetherington
April 7, 2021
Art was always a pleasure to chat with when he was at Tia's for breakfast . First met Art in the 1970's when he played softball with Tia's ragtag team. Many good times were had after games, pitching horseshoes and socializing--fond memories. Art will be missed.
Ann Maryol
April 6, 2021
I have worked at Tia Sophia’s off and on throughout the years and whenever Art walked in or I saw him in a booth it was instant conversations. He was part of Tia’s family and was always a welcome sight seeing him there. When the founding member passed....Art was with us. He was truly part of the family...may he Rest In Peace. With tears and sadness...Mary True Bendorf
Mary True Bendorf
Friend
April 4, 2021
Art, you will be missed! I feel cheated that I didn't get to know you better.
James Stanford
March 29, 2021
Holly, I was great saddened to learn of Art´s untimely death. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Polly Hahn
March 28, 2021
I just received the notice of Art's passing and was shocked. Art was the founding director of the National Atomic Testing Museum and we worked together in those early days of the musuem. Art was a gifted leader and was dedicated to preserving history. Prayers for all the family during this difficult time.
Retta Helling
March 28, 2021
Art was a great human being and a powerful asset for all of us. I miss him already.
Patrick Gaffey
March 28, 2021
May God´s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Matthew 5:4
Lora
March 27, 2021
