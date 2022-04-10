Audrey G. Batchelder, 95, of Flagstaff, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love. She is survived by her son, Kurt N. Batchelder of Vail, Co.; daughter, Karen E. (William) Scott of Flagstaff; three grandchildren, Ian H. (Leslie) Batchelder of Hampton, Va.; Megan H. (Carlos) Rodriquez of Lanexa, Va.; George D. Jackson of Flagstaff; four great-granddaughters, Haylee, Lydia, Maya and Aubrey; two brothers, Richard L. Gutterson of Raynham, Ma,; Norman S. (Judith) Gutterson of Amherst, N.H.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Born July 21, 1926, in Wellesley, Ma., she moved with her parents Norman B. and Theresa N. Gutterson to Ryegate Corner, Vt. She spoke often of a happy childhood, growing up on Fairview Farm, perched on a hilltop overlooking Ticklenaked Pond with views of the White Mountains of N.H.

After graduating from high school in Woodsville, N.H she attended the University of Vermont, graduating with a bachelor's degree in education. She began her career teaching elementary school in 1948, in Wilder, Vt., where she met her future husband, Harold C. Batchelder Jr. After marrying in 1951, she continued teaching as the growing family moved several more times before settling in Richmond, Va. She taught in the Henrico County Public Schools from 1965 until she retired in 1991. After retirement she enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends around the country as well as hiking through rice paddies and up a volcano in Indonesia, to Italy to listen to opera and Estonia to visit the homeland of dear friends.

After the death of Harold in 2007, she moved to Flagstaff in 2010 to live with her daughter and be closer to her son in Colorado. She was embraced by all of Karen's friends and felt honored that so many called her Mom or Grandma. She delighted in getting together with all of them whether it was a holiday, a game of Bunco or exploring northern Arizona.

The family would like to thank everyone who helped care for her these last few years, including Comfort Keepers and Northern Arizona Hospice. A special thank you and immense gratitude to her son-in-law, Will, who helped tremendously with her care over these last few months.

A graveside gathering is planned for the fall in Plainfield, Vt., where her ashes will be interred beside her husband. If you would like to celebrate this wonderful lady's life, don something red, take a bite of chocolate and lift a glass of red wine to the heavens and toast a life well-lived.