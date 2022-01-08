Menu
Barbara Jane Adams
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021

Barbara Jane Adams was born on October 24th 1937 in Honolulu Hawaii to Emily Verte and Jovito Hisu. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, her sisters Roberta Berteau and Chequita Fitzpatrick, her children (Bruce) Pako Napaepae, Brent Napaepae, Beverly Bell and Blanche Behrens. Barbara is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years Edwin L. Adams, her children Bertram (Janet), Brian (Marion), Bradley, Belinda (Kim), Bonnie (Alan) and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.

Barbara was laid to rest on December 11th, 2021 in Flagstaff Arizona and private services will be held in January for family and close friends.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Jan. 8, 2022.
