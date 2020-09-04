Barbara Jean Bowden Brown, 89, of Winslow, Arizona passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born April 2, 1931 in Phoenix, Arizona to the late Thomas Franklin Bowden and Edna Marie Edwards.

Barbara was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in several positions. She loved gardening, birds, dogs, cats, turtles and any animal in need. Her passions were her children and grandchildren. She is loved by many who call her Mom and Grandma, whom she cared for as her own.

Barbara is survived by her children, Thomas Allen Brown (Darnel), Guy Richard Brown (Patty), Sandy Rayann Sparns (Joe), Timothy John Brown (Dede), Brandi Sheryce Juarez (Billy), Joshua Timothy Brown (Susie), as well as 14 grandchildren, 50 Great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Ray Brown and her daughter, Sharon Marie Brown.

Graveside Service will be Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at Williams Cemetery, Williams, AZ