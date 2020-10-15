Barbara (Bobbie) Emfinger, AKA Granny, was born in Jigger, Louisiana on August 27, 1938 to Ardice and Lucille Dearing. She graduated from Gilbert High School, where she met her lifetime sweetheart Jack Emfinger. Who she eventually married in August of 1959. Bobbie was an amazing, kind, and loving woman, who never met a stranger. In our home, everyone was welcome. Sometimes, it seemed like everyone in the "Village" was at the house playing football, baseball or just eating! Bobbie loved God and family. In fact, family was her passion. Her life revolved around spending time with her children and grandchildren. After retiring from Sears as the Accounting Supervisor, Bobbie spent time traveling, reading, singing and dancing, but mostly making us all "FAT" from her delicious southern cooking. Bobbie created a life full of love and everyone who met her felt that love and enjoyment of life, family and friends. Bobbie is proceeded in death by her son Glen Emfinger whom she missed dearly, 4 sisters and 3 brothers. She is survived by her sister, Ann Ezell, Husband Jack Emfinger, Children Paul Emfinger and spouse Lori Emfinger, Beth Haglin and husband Dale Haglin, Grandchildren Derek Emfinger and Jessie Emfinger, and Brittany Serrano/Adam Serrano, Cortney Turner/Cody Turner, and Zach Haglin/Faith Haglin and 4 Great Grandchildren plus one on the way. Bobbie passed away Oct 5, 2020, and will be remembered as an Amazing Mom, Granny, Friend and Wife who was a talented, loving person and loved by all she encountered. The family wishes to express their appreciation for all the prayers, comforting words kindness and concern. May God continue to Bless you all. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.