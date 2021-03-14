Benny Adame Montoya went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 7, 2021.

Benny was born in Flagstaff, Arizona on March 21, 1940 to Federico and Rita Montoya. Benny met and married the love of his life, Blanche and they were together 64 years. Benny was very well known and lovingly referred to as "Grandpa Benny" & "Uncle Benny" to too many people to count, he will surely be missed. Anyone with the pleasure of having Benny as part of their life knew he was a great man and would do anything for anyone. Benny's love of his family, The Lord, his dogs, his horses and friends could be seen in everything he did.

Benny is survived by his wife, Blanche; son, Angel (Diana) Montoya; Daughters, Jacqueline Montoya and Barbara (David) Landavazo; Many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Federico B and Rita Adame Montoya; sisters Elvina Maestas, Martha Valencia, Isabel Alvarado, Eleanor Peralta, Maria "Virgie" Montoya, Alice Martinez and Margaret "Judy" Mayorga; bothers Louis "Pete" Montoya, Chuck Montoya, Johnny Montoya and Refugio "Kookie" Montoya; Son, Anthony Montoya and granddaughters, Alyssa Landavazo and Amanda Calvillo.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Sunnyside Church of Flagstaff, 2300 N West St, Flagstaff, AZ at 1 pm. Masks required and due Covid-19 No reception will follow. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at norvelowensmortuary.com.