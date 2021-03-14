Menu
Benny Adame Montoya
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
914 E. Route 66
Flagstaff, AZ

Benny Adame Montoya went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 7, 2021.

Benny was born in Flagstaff, Arizona on March 21, 1940 to Federico and Rita Montoya. Benny met and married the love of his life, Blanche and they were together 64 years. Benny was very well known and lovingly referred to as "Grandpa Benny" & "Uncle Benny" to too many people to count, he will surely be missed. Anyone with the pleasure of having Benny as part of their life knew he was a great man and would do anything for anyone. Benny's love of his family, The Lord, his dogs, his horses and friends could be seen in everything he did.

Benny is survived by his wife, Blanche; son, Angel (Diana) Montoya; Daughters, Jacqueline Montoya and Barbara (David) Landavazo; Many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Federico B and Rita Adame Montoya; sisters Elvina Maestas, Martha Valencia, Isabel Alvarado, Eleanor Peralta, Maria "Virgie" Montoya, Alice Martinez and Margaret "Judy" Mayorga; bothers Louis "Pete" Montoya, Chuck Montoya, Johnny Montoya and Refugio "Kookie" Montoya; Son, Anthony Montoya and granddaughters, Alyssa Landavazo and Amanda Calvillo.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Sunnyside Church of Flagstaff, 2300 N West St, Flagstaff, AZ at 1 pm. Masks required and due Covid-19 No reception will follow. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at norvelowensmortuary.com.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Sunnyside Church of Flagstaff
2300 N West St, Flagstaff, AZ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about your loss. Benny and I worked for the City of Flagstaff for many years ... he was a great guy and I´m sure he´ll be missed beyond measure. Praying the Lord cover you all with His peace and comfort.
Regi Diffenderfer
March 21, 2021
OUR PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. BENNY WILL BE MISSED
CAROL BURKS /BOBBY VALENCIA
March 17, 2021
Our heart felt condolences to the entire family, may our Lord keep you all surrounded in his merciful glory. Blessings to you all in your time of sorrow
David & Gloria Rodriguez
March 14, 2021
Benny was a sweet caring man. I worked with him at Christensen. I´m so sorry for your loss.
Pam Lasher
March 14, 2021
