Bertha Julia Esquibel, 69, went home to be with our Lord on August 14, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Bertha is survived by her daughter; Melissa Ortiz, grandsons Cody, Tyler and Preston McCabe. She is also survived by her siblings: Al (Therese) Esquibel, Vickie Esquibel, Evelyn (Ray) Tapia, Juanita (Fred) Velasco and Lorraine (Cruz) Trillo and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Bertha was preceded in death by: her son Christopher Esquibel; Parents Delia and Adelaide Esquibel; Sister Jean Garcia and her beloved grandchildren Bryant and Breanna McCabe.

She was a dedicated food service worker at Sedexo at N.A.U. Bertha was a devout Catholic and most enjoyed spending time with her daughter and grandchildren. She loved her New Mexico music, reading, going out to eat and shopping. She didn't believe in good-byes, so she always said "later" to her loved ones.

Rest in Peace Mom, until we meet again. "Later".

