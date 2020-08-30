Menu
Search
Menu
Arizona Daily Sun
Arizona Daily Sun HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bertha Esquibel

Bertha Julia Esquibel, 69, went home to be with our Lord on August 14, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Bertha is survived by her daughter; Melissa Ortiz, grandsons Cody, Tyler and Preston McCabe. She is also survived by her siblings: Al (Therese) Esquibel, Vickie Esquibel, Evelyn (Ray) Tapia, Juanita (Fred) Velasco and Lorraine (Cruz) Trillo and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Bertha was preceded in death by: her son Christopher Esquibel; Parents Delia and Adelaide Esquibel; Sister Jean Garcia and her beloved grandchildren Bryant and Breanna McCabe.

She was a dedicated food service worker at Sedexo at N.A.U. Bertha was a devout Catholic and most enjoyed spending time with her daughter and grandchildren. She loved her New Mexico music, reading, going out to eat and shopping. She didn't believe in good-byes, so she always said "later" to her loved ones.

Rest in Peace Mom, until we meet again. "Later".

Condolences can be sent to www.norvelowensmortuary.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.