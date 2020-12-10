Menu
Bret Becker
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020

Bret D Becker passed from this life unexpectedly on Dec 7, 2020. Bret was born in Kansas in 1961, he was 59 years young. Bret & family moved to Flagstaff when he was 11. He spent his youth horseback riding, motorcycle riding & spending time with friends. He graduated from Flagstaff High School. He remained a resident of Flagstaff until his passing.

Bret touched many lives in his lifelong career as a woodworker, framing, trimming, & making cabinets. He was a phenomenal craftsman. He had many loves, first & foremost Budweiser, Nascar, romping in the woods, bird hunting & spending time with friends. He loved his family with all his being. He would give anyone the shirt off is his back. He touched so many lives with his craft & compassion for people.

He is survived by his brothers, Jeff (Rhonda), Hotchkiss, Co, Kris (Tammy), Tucson, AZ, and sister Joni (Chaz) Martinez, Flagstaff. He is also survived by his son, Shane O'Daniel, daughter Shelisa Showers, grandchildren, Alex & Anthony Showers, & Kayla Mateer. He is also survived by many nieces & nephews & MANY good friends!

Graveside services to be held Friday, December 11th @ 2 PM Citizens Cemetery. All are welcome, please wear a mask! Condolences can be offered to the family at norvelowensmortuary.com.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Citizens Cemetery
AZ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sad to see my old grade school buddy has passed. We stayed in touch at times but not enough. I will miss him and will always think of him fondly. I hope you remember his smile and personality in the future as I still think of our short time together with fond memories. Here´s to you Bud!
Jay Moore
January 4, 2021
My prayers go out to his family. Goodbye my friend. You'll be missed
Jacque Allen-Sanchez
December 12, 2020
Sincere condolences to his family. You are what he loves most. Remember The best and let go the rest. Bret was a wonderful person. He will be remembered.
Veneta Britt (Hall)
December 11, 2020
Always enjoyed the chance encounter around town of my old friend, or passing his truck, and noting how good it was running. He will be missed.
Jay O'Clair
December 11, 2020
Very sad to hear of Bret's passing. He was someone that was a pleasure to see and talk to. Just seeing him drive around in his old Chevy truck was uplifting and made others feel good.
Michael Dugan
December 11, 2020
Michael Mulligan
December 11, 2020
Kris and Family, I am so very sorry for your sudden loss and do hope that memories of Bret bring you smiles through your tears.
Kim Kalas
December 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy goes out to the family. Brett was one cool dude! He will be missed. Ken Hutt
Ken Hutt
December 10, 2020
Always in our hearts and in our minds will be greatly missed
Josh snodgrass and george parks
December 10, 2020
