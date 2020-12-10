Bret D Becker passed from this life unexpectedly on Dec 7, 2020. Bret was born in Kansas in 1961, he was 59 years young. Bret & family moved to Flagstaff when he was 11. He spent his youth horseback riding, motorcycle riding & spending time with friends. He graduated from Flagstaff High School. He remained a resident of Flagstaff until his passing.

Bret touched many lives in his lifelong career as a woodworker, framing, trimming, & making cabinets. He was a phenomenal craftsman. He had many loves, first & foremost Budweiser, Nascar, romping in the woods, bird hunting & spending time with friends. He loved his family with all his being. He would give anyone the shirt off is his back. He touched so many lives with his craft & compassion for people.

He is survived by his brothers, Jeff (Rhonda), Hotchkiss, Co, Kris (Tammy), Tucson, AZ, and sister Joni (Chaz) Martinez, Flagstaff. He is also survived by his son, Shane O'Daniel, daughter Shelisa Showers, grandchildren, Alex & Anthony Showers, & Kayla Mateer. He is also survived by many nieces & nephews & MANY good friends!

Graveside services to be held Friday, December 11th @ 2 PM Citizens Cemetery. All are welcome, please wear a mask! Condolences can be offered to the family at norvelowensmortuary.com.