Bret C. Petersen
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
914 E. Route 66
Flagstaff, AZ

Bret C. Petersen

It is with great sadness that we share that Bret Christian Petersen (59) left family and friends to join his Heavenly Father on Monday, September 20, 2021. While his passing was sudden and he was far too young, Bret was exactly where he wanted to be - working in service to the community that he loved so much.

Bret was born on January 27, 1962 at Camp Pendleton, California. His family moved to Flagstaff in 1967 to his first home which was in Old Main at Northern Arizona University. This laid the foundation for his lifelong devotion to all things Flagstaff.

His earliest years were spent at Emerson Elementary School, but it was as a Flagstaff Middle School Hawk and as a Flagstaff High School Eagle that he found his passion for sports and the bonds of friendship with his teammates and coaches. Bret always dressed in the latest fashion and from high school on you could easily recognize him by the vehicles he drove through town. He had the coolest Volkswagen bug in high school, followed by his orange 1976 jeep, BMW motorcycles, a bright yellow Honda Monkey, to a tricked out brand new toy – his 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

Leaving Flagstaff to attend Glendale Community College and the University of Arizona helped him realize that his heart belonged at home, so he came back to NAU and completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in 1985. He was a lifelong learner and constantly pushed himself to be the best he could be at everything he did, most recently completing the Certified Public Manager program and then his proudest educational accomplishment – earning an Executive Master's Degree from Arizona State University in August 2020.

He started his career with the City of Flagstaff in September 1991 as a GIS aide and was working as Capital Improvements Engineer at the time of his passing. Hundreds of projects and community improvements are a part of his legacy, and he recently noted that he was honored to serve alongside many talented staff at the city and his team in Capital Improvements. He had just reached 30 years of employment at the City, an achievement that was about to be celebrated at a City Council meeting.

Bret had an infectious laugh, always made time to say hello and catch up with people he knew (no matter how many years ago), and would drop anything to help friends and family. He lived life his way and never missed an opportunity to try something new or find challenging adventures. For 35 years, he worked the table crew for NAU Basketball, starting with his dad Chris and then coordinating it himself. He loved hiking the Grand Canyon and Humphrey's Peak, running the Colorado River for USGS, camping, boating, fishing, fly-fishing, and road trips to explore the southwest and visit family in beautiful Montana.

He loved his family deeply and was proud of his Navajo heritage and the fact that his Great Grandfather, Jacob C. Morgan, was the first elected Chairman of the Navajo tribe. His Great Great Grandfather, Casimera Morgan, was a Navajo Indian Scout in the late 1880s to 1890s. Bret is survived by his sons – Kyle and Hayden and was so proud that they have both grown up to be wonderful, caring people. Just like their father. Bret is also survived by his parents, Christian L. Petersen and Vivienne J. Petersen, his sister Lori Lubke (Rick), and brothers Coby Petersen (Kim) and Ryen Petersen, his life partner Kimberly Ott, and many loving aunts & uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews.

His beloved Grandmother Fern Morgan (Geege) preceded him in death.

If you knew Bret and loved him like we do, we hope you will join us to celebrate Bret's life on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Flagstaff Elks Lodge. Bret's family asks that attendees bring written stories of your favorite memory of Bret to the celebration. Memories and condolences can also be sent online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Memorial service
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
The Elks Lodge
2101 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff, AZ
Funeral services provided by:
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mom @ Dad Petersen
October 18, 2021
My heart fell with this news! My sincere condolences to the Petersen family and friends. Bret and I went to NAU, worked at the City for many years together. My best memories are of playing softball with Bret, as he had a lot of fire and brought energy to the team. God bless and we will all miss you my friend! Kim Gavigan
Kim Gavigan
Friend
October 7, 2021
From the great Flag High/Coconino rivalry baseball games watching our boys play to the advise and friendship you have given me in my business and ways to improve to be able to be a good City contractor, "I thank you my friend." You will be missed! My heartfelt condolences to the Family.
Rich Walters (RTR PAVING)
Friend
October 5, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
V
October 4, 2021
May God´s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Matthew 5:4
LL
October 3, 2021
