Burt Michael Rice passed away at his Flagstaff home on February 9, 2022 following a lengthy illness, he was 72 years old.

Michael as he was better known was married to his wife Catherine Kerr for 44 years together, they had made their home in Flagstaff since 1992. They have one son, Chris.

Michael was born January 31, 1950 in Fort Collins, CO to Burt Harrison Rice a native of Reno, NV and Lois Adele Bristol a native of Bayard, NE

Professionally, Mr. Rice was a home builder and paint contractor.

Away from work Michael enjoyed sled dog racing, was an avid outdoorsman, and an ardent supporter of youth sports.

Private services are being held. Friends wishing to send flowers are instead asked to make contributions to the Flagstaff High School Baseball Program.

Memories and condolences can be shared with family directly or online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com