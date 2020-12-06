On Thursday, December 3, 2020, Carmen Orozco, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 74.

Carmen was born on May 2, 1946 in Flagstaff, AZ to Merced and Francisca (Lomeli) Rodriguez. She was a devoted mother and dedicated her life to church and family. On April 19, 1969, she married Jose Humberto Sahagun-Orozco. They raised a daughter, Patricia, and two sons, Jose (JJ) and David.

Carmen was an amazing woman. She could light up a room with her humor and smile. Carmen was always happy to be around family and her dearest friends. Never afraid to speak her mind, but always willing to listen, she will be dearly missed.

Carmen was preceded in death by her mother and father, brother Johnny, son JJ, sisters Trinidad (Trini), Eulalia (Eula), Guadalupe (Lupe), and Antonia (Sona). She is survived by her husband, Jose, daughter Patricia, son David, sisters Martha, Carlotta, Francisca (Kika), grandchildren Anthony, Andrea, Kimberly, great-grandchildren Anolea, Nico, and many, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Viewing will be at 9 AM on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 at Norvel Owens Mortuary in Flagstaff. Rosary will be held at San Francisco de Asis Parish at 10:30 AM immediately followed by a Funeral mass at 11:00 AM. Graveside services will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 10th, 2020.

In-person attendance is limited due to Covid-19 but services will be live-streamed on the SFDA Parish YouTube channel. https://youtu.be/gAHy9DgN0sY. Memories and condolences can be shared with family at https://carmen-orozco.forevermissed.com/