Catherine Sanders

Catherine Courtney (Corky) Sanders, 71, went to be home with our Lord on Sunday, May 30th, 2021.

She joined her husband Jerold (Jerry) Sanders, her Parents and many friends who have passed before her. We know she has found peace and joy in Heaven.

Corky and Jerry were the resident general managers of the Flagstaff KOA Campground from 1974 until their retirement. Lifelong friendships were made at the KOA as Corky was a kind and fun manager. Corky was born in Los Angeles, CA where she loved to surf and have fun with her sister Patty. Corky moved to Flagstaff to attend Northern Arizona University, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in 1975.

Corky lived a life of adventure; downhill skiing, hunting, fishing, boating and waterskiing at Lake Powell and Scuba Diving in the Caribbean. Corky was also an accomplished painter. Her art work will continue to bring joy to those lucky enough to have received a painting.

Corky is survived by her Sister, Patty Stoll (Michael), her Niece, Katy Stoll and her Nephew, Ryan Stoll – all from California. She is also survived by many friends, including her Bonus Daughter, Susan Stottlemyre Rusinski of Flagstaff.

Corky's life will be celebrated on July 10th at 3PM at her home in Mountain Dell on Sinclair St. Please feel free to stop by and honor this amazing woman. We Love you Pure Purple Corky.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Jun. 18, 2021.
- Dilara, Maisie and Nick
July 5, 2021
In memory of a loving caring person. You are finally with your precious Jerry. Rest In Peace my friend.
Dianne Ellis Andrews
June 21, 2021
What a special lady, loving friend you were to us, dear! So glad you are now with your precious Jerry. God rest you, sweetheart. Til we meet again . . .
Heidi Fletcher Nichols
Friend
June 20, 2021
