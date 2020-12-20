Charles McGee Johnston, passed away November 5, 2020, at the almost age of 84.

Chuck was born November 11, 1936 in Flagstaff, Arizona, to Samuel McGee and Florence Boan Johnston. He is survived by his brother Ed Johnston (Noreen), nephew Darell Johnston (Tammy) and grandchildren, Amanda, David, Erica, and Brandi. He was preceded in death by the love of his life Jeanne Portonova. Chuck also had a continuing and loving relationship with and is survived by his step-children, Debbie Despins (Gordy), Nick Portonova (Stacy), Shari Leslie (Mike) and step-grandchildren, Hailey, Shayla, Mikey, Jennifer, Melissa, Gordy, Tonya, Angela, Audrey and Suzie, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

He served in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Dixie. Chuck was a certified welder, owned a towing business in Flagstaff and a heavy haul trucking business in the Phoenix area. He loved the rodeo and attended whenever possible. He served two terms as Vice President of the Arizona Old Time Fiddlers Association. Chuck was most known for his fun loving, joking personality and for being quite the prankster.

A celebration of life for his family and closest friends was held in Mesa, Arizona.