Charles Xarlex Uhalde, 90, of Flagstaff Arizona passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born June 9, 1930 to Bernard Uhalde and Marianne Astabie Uhalde in Iholdy Pyranees Atlantiques, France, in the family home of Barnexia.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Uhalde and Marianne Astabie Uhalde; his siblings, Arnauld Uhalde, Jean Uhalde, Sr. Leontine Cecile Uhalde, and Rev. Fr. Jacques Uhalde. He is survived by his wife, Aurora Uhalde, his daughters, Michelle Uhalde-Wood (Dennis) and Dawn Uhalde, granddaughters Brittany Yuhas and Kristen Wood (Garrett); his deeply cherished siblings, Mayie Capdeville (Jean-Louis), Jean-Pierre Uhalde (Antoinette), Sauveur Uhalde (Marie-Anne), Cathy Capdeville (Gaby) and his much-loved nieces and nephews.

After serving in the French Airforce, Charles immigrated to the United States and arrived at Ellis Island, New York in 1952. Charles joined his brother, Jean, as a contracted sheepherder in Idaho. He went on to work in several different states and had numerous careers in autobody work, mining, construction, and quality control. He became a US citizen and married the love of his life, Aurora Pena. They settled in Flagstaff and raised their family.

Charles had the gift of learning languages, and he was fluent with speaking and writing in Basque, French, Spanish, and English. He had a strong desire to help his community and volunteered in several organizations including Saint Vincent DePaul, Flagstaff Family Food Center, and the Impact Crisis team as a French/Spanish interpreter.

He was a celebrated Basque poet and song writer. A collection of his poems and songs was published and distributed worldwide by author, Claude Mehatz, Iholditik Arizonara 1952-1959. Les Chants Basques de Charles Uhalde.

Charles was the family patriarch who guided and united the entire Uhalde family between France and the United States. He had a deep love and pride for his family. He enjoyed adventures, was a world traveler, and loved returning to his beloved Basque country to visit with his family. He will always be remembered for his courage, his strength, his generosity, his joy of living, his humor, his stories, and his beautiful singing.

The family would like to express deep gratitude to Northern Arizona Hospice. Special thanks to the nurses, Brittany and Sam, for their kindness and support during this difficult time.