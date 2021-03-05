Menu
Christopher Luna

Chris passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side. He was a loving son, father, soulmate, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his parents, Tony and Dianna Santillan, his soulmate Jen Sandoval, his daughters DeAnna and Adriana Luna, his sisters Antoinette (Emiliano) Maestas, Bernadette (Jason) Kendrick, his beloved dog, Papi, and numerous nieces and nephews. Chris had many friends he called brothers and sisters. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Lorenzo and Carmen Ruiz and his uncles Paul and Lorenzo Ruiz. We will miss his hugs and smiles.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Mar. 5, 2021.
So sorry for your family's great loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Jodi Kendrick Oldroyd
March 5, 2021
Chris was a joy to always have he always made us smile and laugh,we loved him as though he was our son he will be deeply missed by all .Prayers to you all Jen and and the girls and family keep your memories alive
Cindy and Robert Apodaca
March 5, 2021
