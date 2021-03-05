Chris passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side. He was a loving son, father, soulmate, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his parents, Tony and Dianna Santillan, his soulmate Jen Sandoval, his daughters DeAnna and Adriana Luna, his sisters Antoinette (Emiliano) Maestas, Bernadette (Jason) Kendrick, his beloved dog, Papi, and numerous nieces and nephews. Chris had many friends he called brothers and sisters. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Lorenzo and Carmen Ruiz and his uncles Paul and Lorenzo Ruiz. We will miss his hugs and smiles.