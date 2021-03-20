Menu
Cora Ann Hartsell

Born November 19th, 2020 in Flagstaff, Arizona to parents Jason Thomas Hartsell and Jessica Ann DaBell Hartsell. Passed away in her mother's arms March 11th 2021 at Children's Hospital Colorado after a 3.5 month fight with kidney failure.

Cora was an expressive, feisty and strong little girl. She loved when Mom sang to her, especially Cat Stevens, Bill Withers, and Bob Marley. The doctors and nurses insisted Cora was the prettiest baby in the NICU. Cora liked to know who was in her hospital room; she always wanted to be part of the conversation. Cora loved her books, the sounds of the ocean, being tightly swaddled, and cuddle time with Mom and Dad.

Her struggle and the unfortunate brevity of her life touched thousands of people across the nation. Cora will forever be in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.

She is predeceased by her great-grandparents Glen, Carol, Leola, Wayne, Herman, Julia, and Thomas. She is survived by her grandparents Papa and Mimi, Pops and Grandma B, Grandma Cookie, her godparents Paige and Collin, her aunts and uncles, Tre'se, Chandler, Glenn, Carolyn, Ryan, Willy, cousins Griffin and Meritt and great-grandmother Margaret.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Cora Ann's name can be made to the National Kidney Foundation or Children's Hospital Colorado.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Mar. 20, 2021.
I am so sorry to hear of Cora´s passing . I worked in that NICU and know the loving care given each child as well as the support for the family . May she be remembered for her love of your presence and the love she felt from both her parents and family .
Cynthia McKinnon
March 21, 2021
