Dana Mackenzie Hatcher, 36, went to be with our Lord on December 27th, 2021. She was born on August 30th, 1985 in Flagstaff, Arizona. She attended Northern Arizona University and received degrees in sociology and criminology and criminal justice. She moved to Phoenix, Arizona, and became a counselor to children and teens until her death. She was a true suicide prevention advocate for both teens and adults over the last ten years.

She is dearly loved and will be missed by everyone that knew her. She is survived by her parents Marvin (Dorothy) Hatcher and Julia (Andy) Borg. Dana is survived by her five siblings: Max Hatcher, Jillian (William) Lewis, Tobias (Shaina) Hatcher, Elizabeth Borg, and Ambree Borg, and countless nieces and nephews.

Her memorial service will be on January 8th, 2022 at Pinnacle Community Church, 1330 Temporary Union Hills Dr. in Phoenix, Arizona 85024 at 10:00 am.