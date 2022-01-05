Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Arizona Daily Sun
Arizona Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dana Mackenzie Hatcher
1985 - 2021
BORN
1985
DIED
2021

Dana Mackenzie Hatcher, 36, went to be with our Lord on December 27th, 2021. She was born on August 30th, 1985 in Flagstaff, Arizona. She attended Northern Arizona University and received degrees in sociology and criminology and criminal justice. She moved to Phoenix, Arizona, and became a counselor to children and teens until her death. She was a true suicide prevention advocate for both teens and adults over the last ten years.

She is dearly loved and will be missed by everyone that knew her. She is survived by her parents Marvin (Dorothy) Hatcher and Julia (Andy) Borg. Dana is survived by her five siblings: Max Hatcher, Jillian (William) Lewis, Tobias (Shaina) Hatcher, Elizabeth Borg, and Ambree Borg, and countless nieces and nephews.

Her memorial service will be on January 8th, 2022 at Pinnacle Community Church, 1330 Temporary Union Hills Dr. in Phoenix, Arizona 85024 at 10:00 am.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Pinnacle Community Church
1330 Temporary Union Hills Dr., Phoenix, AZ
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Sincere condolences to all of Dana's family. Knowing Marvin at CHS, she must have been a special person.
Tim Painter
January 12, 2022
Marvin, Julia, Hatcher and Borg family members - I am so terribly sorry to hear about the loss of Dana. I will always remember her as a gentle, kind soul. My heart (and hugs) go out to all of you.
Sally Tachias McMillian
January 7, 2022
Hi dear ones So saddened to hear of your daughter´s homegoing. You are in our hearts and prayers Miss you carol and van
Carol Odegaard
January 6, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Dana has such a loving,kind soul. She has helped so many. What a blessing she is.
Vivion Drye
Friend
January 6, 2022
Leo Cordova's family
January 5, 2022
we are so sorry for you loss of your beautiful daughter Dana she will be missed by lots of family and friends Love Prayers are with you Hjelmi
hjelmi hazelton
Family
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results