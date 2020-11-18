Daniel "Scrappy" Gabaldon passed away from complications from COVID-19 on November 9, 2020 at the age of 58.

Daniel was born April 4th, 1962 in Williams, AZ to Felix and Irene Gabaldon. In 1966 the family moved to Flagstaff where Daniel excelled as an athlete in baseball, wrestling, and football. He graduated from Flagstaff High school in 1980 and attended Yavapai Community College on a baseball scholarship.

The Flagstaff community knew him best as Scrappy, a great friend, fishing buddy, phenomenal baseball / softball player (with the USSSA, ASA, and NSA), exceptional bowler, avid outdoorsman, huge Green Bay Packers fan, and an all - around handyman. Often seen cruising his bike around town, he was always game for a good time. His heart was as big as his contagious smile and he never met a stranger.

Of all his many passions and achievements, nothing was more important to Daniel than his family, especially his two children, Chantal and Jeremy. He cherished being a grandpa to his grandbabies, Melonie, Emiliano, and baby Chantal. He was a devoted and loving son. He treasured his relationships with his siblings, Neva (Burt Hemenway), Tommy (Joanne), and Joseph (Jennifer), and loved being Uncle Danny to his 6 nieces and nephews and 12 great nieces and nephews.

Daniel is survived by his parents, children, grandchildren, siblings, his nieces and nephews, an uncle and three aunts as well as many cousins and great friends. He joins many other loving family members and friends in Heaven.

A Private Rosary and Memorial Mass will take place Friday, November 20th at San Francisco De Asis Parish from 10:00 to 11:30 AM with immediate family members only. The service will be livestreamed on YouTube. A social celebration of life will take place at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a memorial account for his Grandchildren's college funds.

Wells Fargo (Account name: Memorial Funds for Daniel Gabaldon)

Venmo @DanielGabaldonMemorialFund