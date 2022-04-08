David William Dodgen, a 30 year resident of Oak Knoll Ranch near Cloudcroft, New Mexico passed away on March 17, 2022 at the family home. He was born May 27 1933, in Amarillo, Texas. He is the son of David Louis and Eleanor Anna Lange Dodgen. His childhood was spent on a wheat farm near Groom, Texas. He later moved to a Navajo reservation for two years and then to Salida, Colorado where he attended Salida High School. Dave attended the University of Colorada, Boulder campus where he received a B.S. in Engineering Physics. His first job was as a solar observer in Climax Colorado.

Dave married Mary Hartzell in Taos, New Mexico and they went on to have seven children. He later married Judith Burger at the Chapel of the Holy Dove near Flagstaff. Arizona with whom he spent the last 40 years.

Dave was a man of many talents and loved adventure. He built the family home in Flagstaff and continued building projects throughout his life. He taught his love of hiking and backpacking to his children. He and Judy had many adventures in the wilderness areas of the southwest.

Dave was a pioneer in the field of optics. While at Perkin Elmer in the early 1960's, he was the chief optician on the largest telescope in the world at the time. It is still in service. He helped train the Apollo astronauts for the moon landings while at USGS in Flagstaff. He later ran his own optics company. The last 30 years of his life were spent with Judy at the ranch where he was a gentleman farmer and rancher.

Dave is preceded in death by his parents, several siblings and a grandson, Nathan.

He is survived by his wife and his seven children, Betsy (Dan), David (Sue), Rodney (Mindy) Andrew (Mary), Devon (Imelda), Patrick (Susan), and Dr. Daniel. He is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cloudcroft Senior Center if you so desire.

The Watkins family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.