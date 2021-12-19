Dean Holte passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. In just a moment his spirit was freed and flying to Paradise. Dean was born in Chicago, IL, in 1943, to John L. and Ethelreda Holte and was raised there with his five brothers and one sister. One brother survives, David Holte of Atwater, CA.

Dean married Nancy Little in 1969 and together they raised two children; Michael (Joan) Holte of Portland, OR, and Sharron (Mark) Robinson of Sanders, KY. Their grandchildren include; Andrew Robinson, Michael Robinson, Samantha Robinson, and Emmet Holte. Each one holding a special place in his heart.

Dean had a 23 year career in the United States Air Force and after his retirement at the rank of Senior Master Sargent, worked for 20 years as a Registered Nurse at Flagstaff Medical Center, in Flagstaff, AZ. In his retirement from FMC, he was able to pursue his overwhelming obsession with the game of golf.

Earlier this year he and Nancy moved to Sanders, KY, to be close to family. He was a member of English Christian Church and had a deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ. Dean's smile, hugs and goofy "Grandpa Dance" will be sorely missed until the day we join him.