Dean Russell Holte

Dean Holte passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. In just a moment his spirit was freed and flying to Paradise. Dean was born in Chicago, IL, in 1943, to John L. and Ethelreda Holte and was raised there with his five brothers and one sister. One brother survives, David Holte of Atwater, CA.

Dean married Nancy Little in 1969 and together they raised two children; Michael (Joan) Holte of Portland, OR, and Sharron (Mark) Robinson of Sanders, KY. Their grandchildren include; Andrew Robinson, Michael Robinson, Samantha Robinson, and Emmet Holte. Each one holding a special place in his heart.

Dean had a 23 year career in the United States Air Force and after his retirement at the rank of Senior Master Sargent, worked for 20 years as a Registered Nurse at Flagstaff Medical Center, in Flagstaff, AZ. In his retirement from FMC, he was able to pursue his overwhelming obsession with the game of golf.

Earlier this year he and Nancy moved to Sanders, KY, to be close to family. He was a member of English Christian Church and had a deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ. Dean's smile, hugs and goofy "Grandpa Dance" will be sorely missed until the day we join him.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Dec. 19, 2021.
So sad for your loss,loved that guy,always a smile and always there for you..
DONNA L. WULF [3 norht charge nurse till 2009]
January 4, 2022
I worked with Dean at FMC. He was a great co worker, good friend! This breaks my heart! Hugs, love and prayers to family.
Sharon K Jones
Work
January 2, 2022
The world has lost an amazing human being! I loved working with him at FMC and that kind smile of his.
Debbie Paothatat
Work
January 2, 2022
I am heartbroken to hear of Deans passing. Dean and I shared a history of service and worked together at FMC. I already missed his honks as he drove past my house in University Heights, in Flagstaff, though I knew he had moved to be closer to family. Dean is a genuinely nice man who made you feal like a truly special friend. I miss you already. See you soon my friend!
Don Uhles
December 21, 2021
Nancy, I am so sorry for your loss, but I know Dean is in heaven. May God grant you peace during this time. We all love you both!
Michelle K Lunsford
December 19, 2021
