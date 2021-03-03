Diane was born in Lansing, Michigan. After graduating high school, Diane attended Ohio Weslyan University, later transferring to the University of New Mexico where she earned a degree in archaeology in 1952.

After graduating, she married William Kranzler, who preceded her in death in 2018 following 66 years of marriage. During the early years of their marriage, Bill and Diane travelled the western United States, living in 8 states before settling in Flagstaff, where she lived for more than 50 years.

Diane was an avid gardener, an enthusiastic genealogist, and a world traveler. She was a member of the Stamp Club and enjoyed the Flagstaff Symphony, and Museum of Northern Arizona. She loved sports and was a season ticket holder and fan of NAU basketball for many years. She played softball in local women's leagues and was very involved with women's bowling and youth bowling groups.

Diane is survived by her children Holly (Kevin), Brian, and Thane (Geri).

According to her wishes there will be no services.