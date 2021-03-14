Menu
Dolores Alice Pasztor

Dolores Pasztor, residing in Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away on March 8, 2021, at the age of 92 of natural causes. Dolores was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 10, 1928, and the youngest of two daughters born to Alice and Alexander Koteles. Dolores married Raymond Chopko in 1949, after his return from the Navy. On December 16, 1953, Dolores delivered a pair of fraternal twins, Raymond and Kathy. The family moved from Ohio to Phoenix, Arizona in spring of 1961. Years later, she married Lenny Pasztor.

Dolores was a devoted wife, mother and worked for many years at the St. Joseph Hospital in Medical Records. She raised her two children in an open, unbiased home environment and supported them in activities and dreams. She was fondly remembered for driving them up to Oak Creek Canyon and camping with them and their friends. She instilled a passion in them for a love of the outdoors.

She loved visiting and laughing with her friends and family. Always quick to start up a conversation with anyone, she offered friendship to all. Dolores was always present for grandchildren's hockey games, sporting events or programs. She was very proud of her Hungarian heritage and was known for cooking her mother's Hungarian recipes. She was a member of the Catholic Church throughout her life. Dolores loved living in Flagstaff and everything the small city offered. Dolores was appreciative of everything. Her loves included milk chocolate, Coca-Cola, the color purple, cats, dogs and music from Tom Jones, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings.

Dolores' memory will always be lovingly remembered by her children, Raymond Chopko (Nancy) and Kathy Harper (John), grandchildren Matthew Harper (Amanda), Kristen Harper, Brandon Chopko (Martha), Natalie Chopko, Camille Olson Kessler (Jim), Nicole Pettinger and grandchildren Hadley Harper, Easton Harper, Ashley Olson, Gavin Olson, Isabel Chopko, Jackson Ray Chopko, David Pettinger Jr., Macallan Pettinger and Nadia Pettinger.

Dolores wished to be cremated and due to the Covid Virus, a ceremony for her will be held at a later date by the family.

The family would like to thank all the physicians and medical staff that have cared for Dolores throughout the years. Special thanks to Brookdale Senior Living where she resided for many years.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Mar. 14, 2021.
12 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Dolores was a very special lady and always put others first. I am so glad to have known her.
Bonnie Darr and Family
March 31, 2021
Bob and Marsha Chopko
March 19, 2021
Harry and Judy Hunt
March 15, 2021
Always a smile, cheerful and kind, she joyed in the company of friends and family-that is how we remember Dolores!
Harry and Judy Hunt & Daughters
March 15, 2021
I liked your Mom. She laughed and smiled alot
Jaclyn Haynie
March 15, 2021
Love, Jaclyn and Jana
March 15, 2021
Thank you for sharing your Mother with us at proms and Special Olympics. We enjoyed her enthusiasm and her smile. She will be missed but not forgotten.
Jaclyn & Mary
March 15, 2021
To us she was always Nana and a great grandmother. We have many great memories together but one of my favorites was our trip to Las Vegas as a whole family with both of her kids and grandkids. One of my (Brandon) favorite memories was going to slide rock as a young child and spending time in Flagstaff with her. Nana was always very loving and accepting and we miss her very much.
Brandon, Martha, Jackson and Isabel
March 14, 2021
From everyone here at Brookdale Flagstaff, our deepest condolences. We will dearly miss Dolores. May God be with your family during these difficult times
Bobby Babaletskos
March 14, 2021
Dolores was definitely a loving, caring and interested adopted grandma to my daughters in their young years. Kathy and John you always included her with your friends in every holiday and every special event. She will always be a warm thoughtful memory for our family.
Pat and Patti Griffin and family
March 14, 2021
Hadley, Easton, Mom, & Dad
March 14, 2021
Dolores (AKA) Nana and DDR (actress Dolores Del Rio) was an energetic, funny, loving, intelligent and bright spot in worrying times. She had a keen sense of humor and was much loved. Dolores will be missed, but never forgotten. Her life will be celebrated by all who knew her. Thanks to her daughter Kathy Chopko Harper and son-in-law John Harper for introducing me to her. Kathy and John cared for Dolores on a daily basis for most of her adult life. Good people one and all.
Cheri Kiefer
March 14, 2021
