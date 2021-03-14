Dolores Pasztor, residing in Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away on March 8, 2021, at the age of 92 of natural causes. Dolores was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 10, 1928, and the youngest of two daughters born to Alice and Alexander Koteles. Dolores married Raymond Chopko in 1949, after his return from the Navy. On December 16, 1953, Dolores delivered a pair of fraternal twins, Raymond and Kathy. The family moved from Ohio to Phoenix, Arizona in spring of 1961. Years later, she married Lenny Pasztor.

Dolores was a devoted wife, mother and worked for many years at the St. Joseph Hospital in Medical Records. She raised her two children in an open, unbiased home environment and supported them in activities and dreams. She was fondly remembered for driving them up to Oak Creek Canyon and camping with them and their friends. She instilled a passion in them for a love of the outdoors.

She loved visiting and laughing with her friends and family. Always quick to start up a conversation with anyone, she offered friendship to all. Dolores was always present for grandchildren's hockey games, sporting events or programs. She was very proud of her Hungarian heritage and was known for cooking her mother's Hungarian recipes. She was a member of the Catholic Church throughout her life. Dolores loved living in Flagstaff and everything the small city offered. Dolores was appreciative of everything. Her loves included milk chocolate, Coca-Cola, the color purple, cats, dogs and music from Tom Jones, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings.

Dolores' memory will always be lovingly remembered by her children, Raymond Chopko (Nancy) and Kathy Harper (John), grandchildren Matthew Harper (Amanda), Kristen Harper, Brandon Chopko (Martha), Natalie Chopko, Camille Olson Kessler (Jim), Nicole Pettinger and grandchildren Hadley Harper, Easton Harper, Ashley Olson, Gavin Olson, Isabel Chopko, Jackson Ray Chopko, David Pettinger Jr., Macallan Pettinger and Nadia Pettinger.

Dolores wished to be cremated and due to the Covid Virus, a ceremony for her will be held at a later date by the family.

The family would like to thank all the physicians and medical staff that have cared for Dolores throughout the years. Special thanks to Brookdale Senior Living where she resided for many years.