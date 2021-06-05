Dolores G Pena went to her heavenly home on May 29 , 2021 surrounded by her family. Dolores was born in Concho AZ to Antonio Perez and Rufina Gallegos . Dolores married her High School Sweetheart Elfigo Ulibarri Pena May 24 . 1952 while Elfigo was in the Navy during the Korean War.

Dolores and Elfigo raised five children Steve (Pamela) Pena , Thomas (Dee) Pena , Antoinettee (Jim) Burrage , Paul Pena and Monica (Eduardo) Armenta

Dolores enjoyed camping , cooking , reading , going to The Rancho , and spending time with her children , grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dolores loved her Catholic Faith and was devoted to The Blessed Mother

Dolores is preceded in death by son Paul , parents Antonio and Rufina Perez , brothers Antonio , Don Tomas , Pepe , Alejandro, sisters Ermalinds , Regina and Rita . She is survived by four children , eight grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren

Services will be at St. Joseph Church on Winslow Rosary at 9:30 Holy Mass at 10:00