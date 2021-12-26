Menu
Donald D. Richardson II
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021

Donald D. Richardson II

(CW04 USN, Ret.),

Prescott, Arizona

May 23, 1942 -

November 21, 2021

CEO – Aspen Communications. Founder – Northern Arizona Martial Arts, NAU Judo Club

Co-founder and president – Chung Do Kwan Alliance

Don spent his entire life achieving the impossible and making friends in every corner of the globe. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1960 and spent the next 26 years honorably serving his country. For nine of those years, he was in and out of Vietnam serving as the Team Officer of FCG-1, Team 12 (Beach Jumpers).

Don was also an ardent practitioner of the martial arts. As he traveled the globe with the Navy, he would create a club to have others to practice with in each new place he landed. What began as a means of practicing his own art matured into a lasting community of martial artists, many of whom have since gone on to start their own schools. They continue spreading Don's love of the martial arts. He was inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame in 2000.

During his time in the Martial Arts, he obtained the following ranks: 8th Degree Black Belt – Judo; 7th Degree Black Belt Tae Kwon Do; 7th Degree Black Belt – Shotokan; 6th Degree Black Belt Jujitsu, 3rd Degree Black Belt Goshin-Jutsu.

After the Navy, Don earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees in business at Northern Arizona University. He proceeded to reshape the telecommunication, data and the security infrastructure design and build landscape in Arizona and across countless government facilities in the USA.

Don was a tremendous husband, father, teacher, leader, and a true patriot. He is survived by his wife Sheila Richardson, his daughters: Stephanie Pierce, Wendy Plfaumer, Tara Zook, Frances Vance, and Natalie King-Bedell, his sons: Rick Richardson, Charlie Richardson, and Steven King and 15 grandchildren.

"Don created a large wake as he cut through this world and now in his absence there is a stillness and calm that is palpable to those that knew and loved him." J. A.

A memorial will be held in Prescott, Arizona in the Spring of 2022. Please send inquiries to [email protected]gmail.com for more information.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, 2021.
Sensei Richardson was a wonderful mentor to our son, Seth, during his teenage years for which we are very appreciative. Don impacted many lives for the better. Our sincere condolences go out to his family who generously shared his presence and talents with others.
Sheridan and David Arnall
Other
January 16, 2022
My condolences go out to the family. I worked at Arizona Central CU and remember helping Don, Shelia and the family. Don always had a strong presence but was very kind, it was amazing to see the company he built he was very proud of it. I´m sadden to hear of his passing, I do appreciate the many years he served our country.
Austyn (Jacks) Mauldin
Work
January 1, 2022
Don was a true patriot, great person and one to be looked up to for his many terrific accomplishments. God Speed Don!
Tom Clark
Work
December 29, 2021
We went to Rocky Point and hiked Havasupai. Both unforgettable trips. Don was my mentor. He is a blessed individual. My life has not been the same since knowing him professionally and personally.
Deborah Osborn
December 29, 2021
The email address for inquiries about the memorial has been misprinted. The correct email address is [email protected]
Frances Vance
December 26, 2021
