E.T. (Tom) James passed away on December 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife Linda James, three daughters Tamra Johnston, Stacy Portonova and Julie Tate, three grandchildren and four greatgrandchildren and his brother Elmer James. His life will be honored on March 15 at 2:00 pm at the outdoor amphitheater of the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 E. Apache Trail, Apache Junction.

Tom thoroughly enjoyed life, loved Lake Powell and had a passion for law enforcement. He was with the Flagstaff Police Department from 1963 to 1985 where he retired as Chief of Police. Following his retirement, his love of police work, led him to volunteering with the Pinal County Sheriff's Department from 2008 to 2014. He also honorably served in the US Army from 1958 to 1961.