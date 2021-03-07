Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Arizona Daily Sun
Arizona Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
E.T. Tom James

E.T. (Tom) James passed away on December 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife Linda James, three daughters Tamra Johnston, Stacy Portonova and Julie Tate, three grandchildren and four greatgrandchildren and his brother Elmer James. His life will be honored on March 15 at 2:00 pm at the outdoor amphitheater of the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 E. Apache Trail, Apache Junction.

Tom thoroughly enjoyed life, loved Lake Powell and had a passion for law enforcement. He was with the Flagstaff Police Department from 1963 to 1985 where he retired as Chief of Police. Following his retirement, his love of police work, led him to volunteering with the Pinal County Sheriff's Department from 2008 to 2014. He also honorably served in the US Army from 1958 to 1961.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Hi Linda, we are so sorry to hear about Tom. He was a great Police Chief as well as a great friend. We are sorry we were not able to make the Memorial. Our phone numbers are: Frank - 9288536815. Margaret - 9286990041 Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Frank and Margaret Abeyta
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results