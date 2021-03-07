Bill was a happy guy. He made friends everywhere he went, Starbucks, Safeway, and the bookstore. He sincerely told everyone, "I love you".

He was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona. He graduated from North High School. He was a faithful Catholic, member of St. Francis Xavier Parish, and close to Mother Mary. He worked for many years at family-owned Santa Rita Stable in North Phoenix. He also spent time working with Jim and Duree Shiew on Chambers Ranch outside of Flagstaff.

His joys in life were friends, family, books, movies, and music. His favorite horse was the Quarter Horse, and his favorite truck was the Ford F150.

Bill is preceded in death by parents Ed and Rita Gannon, and brothers Tom and Ray Gannon.

Bill is survived by brothers and a sister, nephews and a niece, grand nephews and nieces, great nephews and a great niece, and friends galore.

He traveled extensively in life, but his heart was at the Grand Canyon, Flagstaff, and especially Riordan Mansion State Historic Park, his grandparents' home.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Riordan Mansion by check payable to Riordan Action Network, mail to RAN c/o Riordan Mansion, 409 W. Riordan Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 or donate online at www.azgives.org/nazpioneers

