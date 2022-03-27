Elena Rose Valdez gained her Angel Wings on March 22, 2022, surrounded by her family after a long battle with health issues. She is a lifelong resident of Flagstaff, Arizona born on October 14, 1965, she lived most of her life in Sunnyside and is affectionately known by thousands as Tia Lena. Although she had no children of her own, she loved to be with her nieces, nephews, great-nephews, and great-nieces. She always made each one feel special and like they were her favorite. She had a giving heart and always seemed to have what you needed and was happy to share, she helped so many.

Lena is predeceased by her parents, Benito and Veronica Valdez, her brother-in-law Richard Canizales, her nieces Angel and Jessi Thomas. She is survived by her sisters, Julia Canizales, Dolores Valdez, and Theresa (Marshall) Munoz and her brother Paul Valdez, 10 nephews and nieces and 36 great-nephews and great-nieces.

Services will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church with the Holy Rosary at 10:00 a.m., funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery.