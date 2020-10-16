ERIC JOSEPH SPEIRS

(October 4, 1962 – October 12, 2020)

Eric Joseph Speirs, age 58, of Flagstaff passed away at home on October 12, 2020 after a determined battle with pancreatic cancer. A motivational speaker and leadership counselor, he spent his last days living life to the fullest, saying he could sleep later after he was gone.

Born in the Bronx, the middle child of three, he grew up with summers full of lightning bugs and kickball, and winters making snowmen or playing football on the frozen tundra of South Jersey. Born with limited vision in his left eye, he was determined to excel at sports, eventually making the varsity basketball team in high school. His love of sport and competition followed throughout his adult life. He was especially proud of his work with the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA), officiating multiple sports. But his true passion lay in being a volleyball official, calling matches for both AIA and USA Volleyball. His passion and dedication resulted in Eric being recognized as a skilled and dedicated mentor to many up and coming officials in the sport.

Eric was active for years in the Flagstaff business community. In 2015, Eric was selected to the Flagstaff Leadership Program. As the owner of Messages and More, a local answering service, he crafted the company into an industry model, winning the prestigious Association of Teleservices International (ATSI) Award of Excellence for ten years straight. Later as a member of the John Maxwell Team, Eric founded and ran Elevated Leadership, a training firm with clients across the United States.

The happiest part of Eric's life were the years he spent with his loving wife, Cathy. From the time they met, they were an inspiring love story that touched all who knew them. Eric's eyes always lit up at the merest mention of Cathy's name. At their wedding, their relationship was summed up in two simple words – Love Wins. They carried those words everywhere they went, whether hiking together, scuba diving off Cozumel, or taking in a Diamondbacks game. In every measure of the word, they were soulmates.

Eric was preceded in death by his mother, Irma Cavaliere Speirs. He is survived by Cathy; his children from a previous marriage, Sean Michael and Adalynn; his siblings, Donald and Suzanne; his father, Donald Speirs; and his loving companion and support puppy, Socks.

"Lord, lead him now to your house, and give us the courage to continue our lives, grateful for all he has given us." – Henri Nouwen

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, October 16, at Foxglenn Park in Flagstaff. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Eric's name to the John Maxwell Leadership Foundation (http://www.jmlf.org) or the USA Volleyball Foundation (https://supportvolleyball.org)

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.FlagstaffMortuary.com.