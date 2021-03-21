Dr. Eugene Morgan Hughes, former president of Northern Arizona University, Wichita State University, and Eastern Kentucky University, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 10, 2021.

A beloved educator, administrator, mentor, and friend, Gene is most deeply missed by his three children: Deborah (Hughes) Cruze (Gary), Greg Hughes (Barbara), and Lisa Hughes Zyriek (Don); grandchildren: Melissa (Cruze) Hahn (Michael), Aaron Cruze, Rebecca Cruze, Stephanie (Hughes) Argetsinger (Nicholas), Clark Rotroff (Stacy Trejo), Franklin Zyriek, and Elizabeth Zyriek; great-grandchildren: Nikki, Zoey, and Nathaniel Argetsinger, Clark Rotroff, and Olivia and Isaiah Trejo; and first wife, Caroline (Hartwig) Hughes. He is also survived by his second wife, Margaret Ann (Romeo) Hughes; her children: Jeff Cibik (Melissa), Mark Cibik, and Christi (Cibik) Kalmer (John); and her grandchildren: Austin, Jake, Logan, and Autumn Cibik, and Taylor and Brian Kalmer.

Gene was born on April 3, 1934, the only child of Hazel Marie (Griffith) and Ruby Melvin Hughes in Scottsbluff, Neb., and graduated salutatorian from Scottsbluff High School in 1952. The first in his family to attend college, he earned three degrees in mathematics: B.S. from Chadron State Teacher's College (1956), M.S. from Kansas State College of Agriculture and Applied Science (1958), and Ph.D. from George Peabody College for Teachers at Vanderbilt University (1968). Alongside these academic achievements, Gene married Caroline Mae Hartwig in 1954, and together they raised three children, Deborah, Greg, and Lisa.

While a math professor at Chadron State College (CSC), Gene became involved in college administration. After serving as Dean of Administration at CSC, he joined Northern Arizona University (NAU) in 1970 as Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. By the time Gene became a grandfather at age 48, he was already President of NAU, a role he would hold from 1979 until 1993.

Gene and Caroline divorced in 1992. He later married Margaret Ann (Romeo) Cibik and relocated to Wichita State University (WSU), where he was president from 1993-1999. Gene also served as Interim President of Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) in 2001 before returning to Flagstaff, Ariz. In retirement, Gene remained active in the community, including as a member of the National Advisory Board of the NAU School of Hotel and Restaurant Management (HRM), chair of Amtrak's National Customer Advisory Committee, and co-president of Flagstaff's Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Gene also served as a grant writer for his son Greg's non-profit organization, Horses, Heroes, and Hope, which provides equine-assisted therapy to veterans, first responders, active military, and their families.

Gene was named President Emeritus at both NAU and WSU and received three honorary doctorates: NAU (1997), CSC (2003), and EKU (2011). Other notable accolades include CSC Distinguished Service Award (1982); NAU Homecoming Co-Dedicatee (1986); Flagstaff Citizen of the Year (1988); Arizona Board of Regents Medal (1993); Outstanding Kansas Citizen of the Year (1998); Flagstaff Sports Hall of Fame (2011); NAU College of Education Hall of Fame (2014); Nebraska Community College Association Distinguished Alumni Award (2014); and Coconino Community College Distinguished Community Award (2016).

The NAU HRM building was named for him in 1997, and WSU dedicated the Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex in 1999. In addition, Gene was commissioned an Honorary Kentucky Colonel in 2010 and Admiral in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska in 2013 – the highest honors that can be awarded by those states' governors.

A life-long learner, Gene was recognized as a visionary in higher education and leader in all of the communities he touched. As his family mourns his passing, they recall that what impressed them most of all was his character. Gene was a kind, intelligent, diplomatic man who listened patiently, cared deeply, sought compromises, and treated everyone with dignity. He made all who interacted with him feel seen, heard, appreciated, and loved. His wisdom, sense of humor, and warm, dimpled smile will be greatly missed, but his legacy endures in the memories of how he touched our lives.

The family will host a public visitation on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 4-7 P.M. at Norvel Owens Mortuary in Flagstaff. A public Celebration of Life will also be held later this year. The family invites those who wish to commemorate Gene to donate to the several funds he had established at NAU, in lieu of flowers. Additional information can be found in his full obituary at https://www.norvelowensmortuary.com/obituary/gene-hughes.