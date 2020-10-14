Menu
Eugene Simon Jr.

Gene was a citizen of Flagstaff for over 47 years, received a BS Degree from Northern Arizona University, and worked as a sales director for the Nackard Companies for over 35 years. Gene loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, especially Lake Powell. He maintained a beautiful home and had a talent for fixing absolutely anything. He was the master of pranks, humor and kindness. He is survived by his wife, Marsha Simon, daughter, Nicole and son-in-law Nathan Scott and their children, Elizabeth and Levi, son David and daughter-in-law Erika Simon and their children Alexis and Brandon, his mother Lynette Simon, sisters Stephany VanDyke and Laurie Flinn and a large, loving extended family.

Services will take place at Christ Church of Flagstaff on October 17th at 11am.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Oct. 14, 2020.
