Eva M.Vandevier 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 30th 2021. Eva was born on November 8,1928 in Globe, Arizona, the first child to Marko and Stany Kentera.

She attended and graduated from Globe High School, receiving a music scholarship to Arizona Teachers College (Northern Arizona University) in Flagstaff, Az. It was while attending college in Flagstaff that she met her future husband, and local resident John Vandevier.

In college she began working for John's father, Art Vandevier at his Vandevier Lodge Motel and Restaurant. It was there she discovered her knack for business and displayed her infectious personality that complimented her well as she greeted and attended to her frequent guests.

Both Eva and John were very active in the Flagstaff community. Eva was involved in the Mothers March of Dimes, and was the Democratic Chair for Northern Arizona. She proudly displayed her Invitation to the Inauguration of President John F. Kennedy for her hard work. Arizona was her home and she was proud of it.

Together, Eva and John continued their career in the hospitality business owning The Travel Lodge in Winslow Az., The Porter House Sands in Blythe, Ca., as well as Best Western Motels in Tucson and Williams, Az.

She was extremely proud of the Tucson property, the Best Western Royal Sun, where she was awarded a Four Diamond and Four Star status. After several years, they moved back to Northern Arizona and built the Williams Best Western Motel.

We have heard from many of our family's close friends over the days since she has passed. They say the same thing. "A consummated business woman", "They broke the mold with Eva" "She carried herself with Style and Grace," " She will be remembered by all the women in our family, she was mesmerizing," "She enjoyed a good fight and her Martini." Our mother was quite the woman.

Eva is survived by her two sons, John A. Vandevier Jr.(Susan), and her two granddaughters Laura Vandevier and Sara Vandevier. Her son Mark L. Vandevier (Karlene). As well as her lifelong best friend, protector, and cousin, Larry "Lazo" Kentera (97 yrs old).

We would like to thank Marie, Eugene, and Grace at Desert Gardens Assisted Living for the loving care they provided for Eva, over the last ten years. As well as Hospice of the Valley.

Private services have been held in Flagstaff, Az. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com