Francisco Rivera

Francisco Jesus Rumado Rivera, 33, of Flagstaff passed away September 25, 2020, Francisco was born December 24, 1986 in Flagstaff, to Martin and Inez Rivera. Francisco was a loving son, brother, uncle, friend and fiancée.

He is proceed in death by his brother Paul Islas, grandpa Frank Garcia and grandma Ostillia Garcia.

He is survived by father Martin Riveria, mother Inez Riveria, sister Joyce Islas, brother Martin Riveria, sister Christina Matzkanin, brother Adrian (Angelique) Rivera, fiancée Alexia, nephews Santos Islas and Jayson Lucero, nieces and step children.

A viewing will be Thursday 5-8pm at Norvel Owens Mortuary, Holy Rosary Friday 10 am at San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church followed by Mass at 1030 you can also stream the funeral mass live on Youtube on the San Francisco de Asis Parish channel. With burial Saturday 10 am at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
